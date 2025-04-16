Life sentence issued in previously cold case of Livonia woman's murder

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

A life sentence without the possibility of parole was issued in response to a 2011 homicide in Lapeer County, the Michigan Attorney General's office reported.

Chadwick Mobley, 44, was given that sentence Tuesday by Judge Michael Nolan of Lapeer County 40th Circuit Court. Mobley had pleaded no contest in February to first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm.

The case involves the death of Andrea Eilber, who was shot in the head at a relative's home in Lapeer.

Then in 2022, DNA evidence linked Mobley, who had by that time moved to Utah, to the case.

Mobley fled his home shortly after questioning by Michigan State Police and was later apprehended by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Libby, Montana, before being returned to Michigan to face criminal charges.

"Because of the collaborative efforts of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police, and prosecutors from my office, Mr. Mobley will spend the remainder of his life in prison for the horrific murder of Andrea," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in her press release.

"My thoughts remain with Andrea's family, friends, and community. I hope this outcome brings some measure of solace and healing to those who loved her."