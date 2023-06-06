LGBT Detroit raising awareness through education, events

(CBS DETROIT) - A local nonprofit is working to raise awareness and support Detroit's LGBTQ culture through education and programming.

Members of LGBT Detroit -- social justice engineer Tay Brown, project manager and designer Tienna Burton, and program assistant Jonathan Gonzales -- sat with CBS News Detroit on Monday to talk about the organization and an upcoming event in July.

LGBT Detroit is North America's longest Black-led and founded LGBT nonprofit.

The organization is hosting Hotter Than July, a weekend event that will feature its second annual music concert.

For more information on LGBT Detroit and its events, visit lgbtdetroit.org.