Watch CBS News
Local News

LGBT Detroit raising awareness through education, events

/ CBS Detroit

LGBT Detroit raising awareness through education, events
LGBT Detroit raising awareness through education, events 07:39

(CBS DETROIT) - A local nonprofit is working to raise awareness and support Detroit's LGBTQ culture through education and programming.

Members of LGBT Detroit -- social justice engineer Tay Brown, project manager and designer Tienna Burton, and program assistant Jonathan Gonzales -- sat with CBS News Detroit on Monday to talk about the organization and an upcoming event in July.

LGBT Detroit is North America's longest Black-led and founded LGBT nonprofit.

The organization is hosting Hotter Than July, a weekend event that will feature its second annual music concert.

For more information on LGBT Detroit and its events, visit lgbtdetroit.org.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.