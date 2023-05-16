Watch CBS News
Leslie Love discusses U.S. Senate campaign

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Debbie Stabenow continues to grow. 

Stabenow has held the seat since 2001 but announced in January that she will not be seeking another term in 2024.   

Four Democrats and two Republicans have entered the race. 

Former state Rep. Leslie Love, a Democrat who represented Detroit for six years, announced her candidacy Monday. She joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday to discuss her decision to run. 

