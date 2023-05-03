Watch CBS News
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin discusses U.S. Senate campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Debbie Stabenow continues to grow. 

Stabenow has held the seat since 2001, but announced in January that she will not be seeking another term in 2024.   

Three Democrats and two Republicans have entered the race. 

Democratic businessman Nasser Beydoun officially announced his candidacy last week, while U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and attorney Zack Burns are the other two Democrats who have entered the race. 

Nikki Snyder, a member of the Michigan State Board of Education, is one of two Republicans who have announced their candidacy and joined CBS News Detroit on Monday

Michael Hoover is the second Republican to announce their candidacy. He joined CBS News Detroit on Tuesday

On Wednesday, Slotkin joined CBS News Detroit to discuss her decision to run. 

