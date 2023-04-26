Watch CBS News
Michigan businessman Nasser Beydoun announces U.S. Senate run

(CBS DETROIT) - The race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Debbie Stabenow continues to grow. 

Democratic businessman Nasser Beydoun officially announced his candidacy Wednesday. 

Stabenow has held the seat since 2001, but announced in January that she will not be seeking another term in 2024. 

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and attorney Zack Burns are the other two Democrats who have entered the race. 

