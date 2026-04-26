National champions Yaxel Lendeborg and Elliot Cadeau host youth basketball camp

Two members of the Michigan men's basketball national championship team made this past weekend one to remember for young players in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Elliot Cadeau teamed up with FlexWork to host a youth basketball camp for kids ages 6 to 16.

"The turnout today is crazy," said Lendeborg. "I didn't expect this many people, but it just shows how much love they have for us. We love them and appreciate them more than they know. I pray these guys feel inspired by what we've done and try to do the same, if not more than we've done."

"It's definitely surreal," added Cadeau. "I was just one of these kids. I remember I was a kid at Kyrie Irving's camp. It feels like yesterday, and now I'm coming out and I'm hosting a camp and kids are seeing me as an inspiration. It's surreal to see how everything turned out."

Cadeau said that NBA teams have expressed interest in him, so he's going to go through the NBA Draft process while also maintaining his college eligibility.

"That's the plan right now, to go through the draft process, see what teams think of me, my projection, seeing what pick I would be and going off of that," said Cadeau.

Lendeborg is also looking forward to the next step of his career and turning pro.

"I'm super excited. Last year, I went through the same process as E, so I'm super excited for him to go through that as well, but me, I feel like I'm ready now," said Lendeborg. "Last year I couldn't say the same, but I definitely feel like I'm ready to make that jump."