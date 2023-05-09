Leader of "6 Mile Chedda Grove" gets 25 years in prison for murdering man, 13-year-old bystander

(CBS DETROIT) - The leader of the "6 Mile Chedda Grove" street gang was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a man and a 13-year-old bystander.

Edwin Mills, known as "Edboy," 33, of Detroit, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to participating in the 2015 murder of two people.

According to plea documents, Mills and Carlo Wilson, another gang member, saw a rival gang member they had been feuding with sitting in a car outside of a market on Detroit's east side. Mills and Wilson fired several shots at the vehicle, killing the man and a 13-year-old passenger.

In addition, they also seriously injured two children that were sitting on the hood of the car at the time of the shooting.

"Today's sentence closes the book on a violent gang that terrorized an entire neighborhood," U.S. Attorney Ison said. "The community is safer with these men off the streets."

Mills and 10 other "6 Mile Chedda Grove" gang members were indicted for racketeering offenses in 2016. Wilson pleaded guilty to the two murders and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Guns and drugs take the lives of far too many people in our communities, and Edwin Mills - as a leader of the '6 Mile Chedda Grove' gang - contributed to the devastating impact of both on Detroit's Eastside," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to address the threat of gang violence in our neighborhoods. The lengthy sentence Mills received today sends a strong message that we will not tolerate criminal enterprises using violence to further their agendas." The case was investigated by special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.