Lawsuit settled after Michigan county commissioner flashes gun during Zoom meeting

/ AP

A Michigan county has settled a lawsuit over an elected official who flashed a rifle during a COVID-19-era public meeting on Zoom.

Patricia MacIntosh accused Ron Clous of trying to silence her right to free speech when he displayed the rifle during a 2021 meeting of Grand Traverse County commissioners.

The county last week approved a $100,000 deal with MacIntosh, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. Insurance will cover it. Clous, who is no longer a commissioner, also apologized.

"While not my intent, I understand that my actions in getting my rifle could reasonably have caused you to feel uncomfortable or intimidated, and for that, I apologize," Clous wrote.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when the county board held public meetings over video conference. During the public comment period, MacIntosh had urged commissioners to make a statement opposing anti-government extremists, a few weeks after the U.S. Capitol riot.

That's when Clous, a commissioner who was participating from home, left the screen and returned with a rifle.

After paying legal fees, MacIntosh said she might create a scholarship fund with the balance of the money.

She said she would not have sued if Clous had said, "I'm sorry. I didn't realize how stupid this was."

