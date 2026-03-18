Michigan man files $15 million lawsuit against Livingston County Sheriff's Office after traffic stop

A Howell, Michigan, man is suing the Livingston County Sheriff's office for $15 million after he says his civil rights were violated during a traffic stop.

The incident started when Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped Mark Frazier in Howell for allegedly driving off with a suspended license. Frazier, whom the lawsuit claims was trying to sell eggs door-to-door, was allegedly told to exit the car and forcefully removed when he didn't comply.

Officers report they weren't going to detain Fraizer initially for the suspended license, but after he repeatedly didn't comply, they decided to take him into custody. Fraizer's attorneys claim that their client became overwhelmed due to a medical condition and caused him to "freeze when under extreme stress."

"It's a tale of two different police officers. It's a tale of one who's trying to do the right thing, one that clearly understands that he's having an emotional breakdown, that something's not right with him, and then you have the other officer, which is the one who's being sued," said attorney Mark Sisson.

Sisson claims a second officer crawled through the passenger side of Fraizer's car and repeatedly struck him, breaking his knee.

"Anybody who watches that video ... it's more sad than anything we're talking about, a 57-year-old guy who has a mental problem who's crying, asking for his mom, you know he's not threatening to hurt anybody or anything," Sisson said.

Sisson said Fraizer received medical attention at Trinity Health Livingston Hospital, but he continues to feel the effects of the broken knee. Sisson is seeking $15 million from the suit for the physical injuries and pain and suffering. He said he thinks the video tells the whole story.

"It's an 8-minute-long video, five of the minutes are just him sitting there sobbing and crying, and I think that really tells the whole story in terms of why was force necessary in that situation? And I think the real easy answer is that it's not," said Sisson.

CBS News Detroit talked with Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, who said he and the department stand behind the deputies but couldn't comment further on the ongoing litigation.