Lawsuit over alleged mold at Michigan's women's prison can move forward, appeals court says

A federal appeals court says that a lawsuit alleging dangerous conditions at Michigan's Huron Valley Correctional Facility can move forward.

According to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit opinion, filed on Oct. 15, the three judges unanimously dismissed claims of immunity for nine people, including Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. In a 2-1 ruling, the judges dismissed five defendants from the lawsuit for insufficient evidence that they had knowledge of and failed to act regarding alleged mold in the facility.

The women allege that the mold had spread in the facility, such as in bathrooms and air vents, and caused serious illnesses, including seizures and respiratory infections. The women claimed that officials failed to address the issue and attempted to paint of the mold as an effort to conceal it.

"After years of procedural delay by the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Sixth Circuit's ruling will finally allow women incarcerated in the Huron Valley Correctional Facility the chance to bring their case to court after enduring prolonged and dangerous exposure to mold and inadequate ventilation," attorney Channing Robinson-Holmes said in a statement.

"The court's unanimous opinion not only opens the door to justice for plaintiffs in this case but paves the way for incarcerated people across the country to pursue Eighth Amendment claims against their prison conditions when they cause serious harm. We look forward to bringing this case to trial and securing justice on behalf of the women in Huron Valley."

CBS News Detroit reached out to MDOC for a comment Friday night and is awaiting a response.

A class action lawsuit was filed against the MDOC in 2019 but was eventually dismissed. An amended complaint was later filed.

Community members, former inmates and elected officials have held meetings, calling for MDOC and the facility to address the concerns about mold. One of the women in the lawsuit, Krystal Clark, attended a meeting virtually, saying that since arriving at the facility, she experienced vision issues and paralysis.

In 2026, MDOC said testing at the facility did not show "evidence of systemic black or toxic mold conditions." The department said it hired a third-party contractor to conduct testing in 2022 and in February and March 2026. Follow-up testing was conducted in May 2026.

According to MDOC, the report showed that the air quality was "normal at nearly all locations tested, and the limited HVAC vent locations that exhibited minor growth indicators have since been resolved via staff cleaning efforts."

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 24, 2026.