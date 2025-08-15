Lawsuit against Roblox alleges sexploitation of 10-year-old Michigan girl on platform

A new lawsuit against Roblox alleges that a 10-year-old Oakland County, Michigan, girl was subjected to sexual exploitation due to a lack of safety measures by the website.

The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court in California, where the company is based, alleging that the platform is a "digital and real-life nightmare for kids" despite its advertising as safe for children.

According to the lawsuit, the young girl was targeted by someone posing as a child. The individual allegedly sent the girl graphic messages and explicit photos of himself and convinced her to send him photos. The lawsuit alleges that Roblox "misrepresented and deliberately concealed information about the pervasive predatory conduct that its app enables and facilitates."

The lawsuit also claims that the platform has allowed users to create scenarios where their "avatars" can engage in virtual sexual activity, exposing children to the acts.

CBS News Detroit contacted Roblox for comment and has not heard back.

"For nearly two decades, Roblox has provided a safe 'no questions asked' space for predators to roam freely amongst the very population it was created for… children," said Attorney Matthew Dolman with Dolman Law Group, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the family. "Roblox's priority is putting as many users on their platform as possible to substantiate and grow their valuation, not the safety of our children and most vulnerable communities."

Roblox has faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual exploitation of children. A lawsuit in February 2025 alleged that a 13-year-old boy from Spokane, Washington, was targeted by a child predator on Roblox and Discord. Additionally, Roblox is also at the center of an alleged kidnapping, where investigators believe a California man met the young girl on the platform.

In the Michigan case, the 10-year-old was an avid user and was given permission by her mother, "assured of Roblox's representations of child safety," the law firm said in a news release.

The lawsuit alleges that the company made recent child safety changes, such as removing the ability for users to message others outside of games on the app for children under 13 years old and giving parents a separate dashboard to monitor their child's account. However, the lawsuit alleges that predators still can message children on public chats while playing games.

"Roblox has left child predators' blueprint for finding children on the application intact since predators have always found children by playing games they know that children will frequent," read the lawsuit, adding that the platform also "failed to address core issues like the app's lack of age verification and refusal to require parental consent to make an account."