Lawmakers question National Weather Service over no warning before Detroit-area tornado

Lakeside Mall closes its doors, Michigan State University hikes tuition and more top stories

Lakeside Mall closes its doors, Michigan State University hikes tuition and more top stories

Lakeside Mall closes its doors, Michigan State University hikes tuition and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Rashida Tlaib and Haley Stevens are seeking answers from the National Weather Service on why there was no warning before the deadly tornado in Livonia last month.

A 3-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell on his family's house, severely injuring his mother on June 5. Additionally, multiple communities reported power outages, downed trees and a damaged gas station in Farmington Hills. NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck the city of Livonia, estimating the wind peaked at 95 mph.

In a letter to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration administrator Rick Spinard, the representatives questioned the current protocols for issuing tornado warnings and if there was any indication that the tornado could have been missed due to "technological limitations."

"Emergency alerts are vital during natural disasters. They provide essential warnings that enable people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families," the lawmakers wrote. "The lack of a warning in this event raises questions about the current alert systems and their effectiveness in rapidly developing situations."

The representatives requested that NWS respond by Aug. 1.

Questions asked by lawmakers

What were the specific reasons that the NWS was unable to detect and issue a warning for this tornado? Was there any indication of rapid development that could have been missed due to current technological limitations?

What are the current protocols for issuing tornado warnings? What are the different mediums used to communicate with constituents, and how do they account for rapidly developing weather phenomena like this one? Are there any planned updates or improvements to these protocols to enhance their responsiveness?

Are there any ongoing or planned efforts to upgrade radar and other detection technologies to better predict and monitor sudden tornado formations? How is NOAA addressing the potential for improving real-time data analysis and alert systems?

Given the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, how is NOAA adapting its forecasting and alert strategies? What research is being conducted to understand and mitigate the impact of climate change on tornado activity and predictability?

How does NOAA plan to enhance collaboration with local emergency management agencies to ensure a more coordinated response to rapidly developing weather emergencies? What steps are being taken to improve communication and alert dissemination at the local level?