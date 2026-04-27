Late-season cold snap headed for Southeast Michigan to close out the week

Just as local gardeners were getting into the swing of spring, Mother Nature is ready to deliver a cold reminder that the growing season isn't quite ready yet.

After a relatively mild start to the week, a late-season cold snap is headed for Southeast Michigan, bringing the threat of frost and overnight sub-freezing temperatures that could put sensitive early-season plants at risk.

The most chill is expected to arrive in two waves later this week and into the early weekend.

Thursday night and Friday morning are currently looking like the coldest period for the region.

Inland areas, including Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Howell, could see temperatures dip into the low 30s or even upper 20s.

Friday night and Saturday morning, while slightly less intense, clear skies and light winds will create the perfect conditions for widespread frost formation across the metro area.

Lows will likely hover in the mid-30s, which is enough to damage "tender" vegetation.

This round of cool air will happen as a cold front sliding through the Great Lakes mid-week will usher in a much drier and colder air mass from the north.

While daytime highs will be in the 50s on Friday, the real concern is at night.

Without cloud cover to act as a blanket, the heat from the day will escape rapidly.

For those who have already started their outdoor containers or planted early vegetables, now is the time to have a plan.

If your plants are in pots or hanging baskets, the safest bet is to move them into a garage or mudroom for Thursday and Friday nights.

For plants in the ground, use breathable fabrics like old bedsheets, burlap, or dedicated frost blankets.

Avoid using plastic directly on the plants, as it can trap moisture and actually increase the chance of freeze damage.

Moisture in the soil can help retain heat.

Watering your plants during the afternoon can provide a small buffer of warmth for the roots overnight.

While a May frost or freeze can feel like a surprise, it is actually right on schedule for Michigan.

Climatologically, the average last freeze for Metro Detroit occurs around May 3, while inland areas often wait until the second or third week of May to be truly "safe" from frost.

The good news? This cold snap looks to be short-lived.

By Sunday and into early next week, temperatures are expected to rebound back toward the 60s and 70s, putting the spring bloom back on track.