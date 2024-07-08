Large warehouse fire in St. Clair County contained, EPA monitoring air quality

(CBS DETROIT) - A large warehouse fire in Port Huron's industrial park is contained. Crews continued to work on putting out the smoke and flames into Sunday evening.

Port Huron Fire Chief Corey Nicholson said the fire began around 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Beard St. and 22nd St. Authorities were notified by a fire alarm, the building was unoccupied.

Chief Nicholson said there have been no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a cardiac related issue.

He added they were rotating firefighters consistently as they battle the flames and heat outside.

"The warehouse contains finished and unfinished car parts, car accessories, plastics of that nature so there's a lot of combustible material and rack storage here," said Nicholson. "Fire's under investigation at this time, it'll be quite awhile before we have a cause and origin."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been notified and could be found at the scene, conducting air-monitoring.