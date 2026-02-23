Police investigating after dozens of spikes found at two Lapeer playgrounds

Police in Lapeer, Michigan, are still searching for answers after fence spikes were found at two playgrounds.

Police Lieutenant John Cipielewski believes the spikes were placed at the parks intentionally. A total of 44 spikes have been located.

"All of them were found upright, so that shows intent. They're at not one but two parks near the playgrounds," Cipielewski said.

Cipielewski says that earlier this month, a mother and child were at Cramton Park when they discovered a spike sticking out of the ground. It prompted officers to begin searching.

"It appeared that (the spike) had been there probably two months roughly," Cipielewski said.

A Google search reveals that the spikes are typically used as animal deterrents. They can be bought online or at home improvement stores.

"You can use them on fences or on roofs. So, they're made to deter animals," Cipielewski said.

Police don't have any suspects, but the case is moving forward, and Cipielewski says investigators are looking at potential search warrants. Steps are also being taken at parks to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"We're patrolling the park, they're installing cameras. They're increasing lighting. Our parks department is going out there daily, and they're actually using metal detectors to make sure that there was nothing else that was missed," Cipielewski said.

Police say the motive behind is unclear.

"Whether it's teenagers or someone that is trying to mess with the police or to scare kids, we're not sure the exact motive," Cipielewski said.

If you find a spike, don't touch it, and contact the Lapeer Police Department's detective bureau at 810-664-0833.