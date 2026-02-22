Dozens of sharp spikes found at 2 Lapeer parks, police say

Police in Lapeer, Michigan, are investigating after more than 40 sharp spikes, described by officials as fence spikes, were found in two city parks.

Officers responded to Cramton Park during the afternoon of Feb. 13 for a report of a spike device found on playground equipment, according to officials. The item was given to police, who searched the area and found nine other spikes buried under snow. All were placed with the sharp ends facing upward.

"Continued sweeps of Cramton Park have since recovered a total of 23 spikes," police said in a news release on Thursday.

Officials added that between Monday and Wednesday, 21 spikes were found at Rotary Park, which is just over a mile northeast of Cramton Park.

Police in Lapeer, Michigan, say sharp spikes have been found at two city parks. Lapeer Police Department

Police say they're searching through all city parks and are urging residents to be on the lookout.

Officials ask anyone who sees suspicious activity or hazardous items to call the Lapeer Police Department at 810-664-0833 and avoid removing the items themselves

City officials say they're working on improving lighting and security at all parks.