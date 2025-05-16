Michigan man thought eyes were playing tricks on him, wins $300K scratch-off jackpot

A Lapeer County man says he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him after winning a $300,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery's 20X Wild Time instant game.

The 58-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Village Station, located at 4680 Water Street in Columbiaville, Michigan.

"I always play the 20X Wild Time game because I like that I can scan the non-winning tickets for a second chance," said the player in a news release. "I bought a few of these tickets and scratched them late at night. When I saw I had won $300,000, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me, so I handed it to my wife and asked her to scan it on the Lottery app.

"When $300,000 came up on the screen, I jumped up and started shouting! Needless to say, I didn't get much sleep that night. Winning is life-changing and will allow us to live debt-free."

With his winnings, the man plans to take a trip and live debt-free.

Since the game launched in April 2024, players have won more than $35 million playing 20X Wild Time. Each $5 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.

The Michigan Lottery says more than $10 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including 12 $2,500 prizes.