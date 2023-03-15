VIDEO: Lansing Zoo welcomes new baby bongo

(CBS DETROIT) - The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing welcomes a new rare eastern bongo calf.

The calf is currently indoors with her mother Uzuri, and the animal care staff report the calf appears healthy and is gaining weight. As part of the zoo's commitment to education, visitors can follow the calf's progress on social media.

The female calf was born on March 5, marking the second eastern bongo birth at Potter Park Zoo since 2014. In addition, zoo officials say this is the fifth bongo birth in the zoo's history.

The new baby bongo is four feet tall at its shoulders and eight feet long. Bongos are known for their appearance and hearing abilities.

Potter Park Zoo Keeper Autumn is holding the baby bongo to get its weight. Potter Park Zoo

Currently, she is indoors with her mother, Uzuri. Animal care staff at the zoo say she appears healthy and is gaining weight.

According to zoo officials, this birth is an important event in conservation efforts because only about 100 eastern bongos live in the wild. The animal, native to a remote mountain territory in Kenya, is often a target for hunting and poaching because of their vibrant orange coat.

"Bongo are critically endangered, so each birth is special. The calf appears healthy, and the mother has raised calves successfully in the past," said Potter Park Zoo's Director of Animal Health, Dr. Ronan Eustace.

There are currently approximately 300 eastern bongos in AZA-accredited zoos.

"It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team that we can provide such exceptional care for these amazing animals," said Cynthia Wagner, Potter Park Zoo Director.