Police searching for missing Michigan girl, 4, believed to be endangered

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 4-year-old Lansing-area girl is believed to be with her parents, despite an order for officers to take the child from their custody. 

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, with the support of Michigan State Police, is seeking the public's assistance in tracking the location of the truck that the family is believed to be traveling in. The child is "considered to be endangered," officers said. 

"It is believed that the parents were somehow made aware of the pending removal of the child," the report said.

white pickup truck
White truck sought by Clinton County Sheriff's Office in the case of a child considered to be endangered. Michigan State Police

Law enforcement officials ask those with information about the vehicle or the family to call the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at 989-224-5200 or dial 911.   

