Lansing doctor among 3 charged after allegedly trying to meet 15-year-old girl

A doctor from the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital in Lansing was among three people who were charged after they allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old girl, officials say.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Syed Muhammed Zaid Alvi, 30, of East Lansing, was charged with child sexual abusive activity, two counts of communicating with another on a computer to commit a crime and accosting for immoral purposes.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 29, UM-Sparrow confirmed that Alvi was employed at the hospital but was terminated after learning of his charges.

The sheriff's office says on Oct. 22, Alvi, as well as 37-year-old Gregory Leroy Jordan III and 24-year-old Kalil Davonte Brown, were arrested after arranging to meet undercover officers posing as a teen girl. Authorities say the suspects communicated with the officers and agreed to meet for sex.

Authorities arrested the suspects after they arrived.

All three were arraigned last week. Jordan and Brown, who faced the same charges as Alvi, each received a $75,000 cash/surety bond, while Alvi received a $1 million cash/surety bond.