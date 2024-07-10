Watch CBS News
Lansing addresses damage, standing water after heavy rainfall

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The parking lot of The Quarters Apartments in East Lansing looked more like a pond on Wednesday. 

The combination of heavy rainfalls, not enough drainage and a low-lying area means that a lot of areas around Lansing are sloshing through water cleanup, but officials say that cleanup is pretty standard. 

"[We] certainly saw some heavy rain, hearing some basement issues and we've seen some ponding on roads, but really, other than some puddles, leftover roads are really in pretty good shape," said Rob Dale, the deputy emergency manager with Ingham County. 

Around town, sump pumps are working away to move excess water. 

"Parts of Ingham County, Lansing and East Lansing, and then the east side of Lansing, had as much as 6 inches fall, so that's a significant amount, but thankfully it came as a burst and then took its time falling the rest of the night," Dale said. 

Ingham County Emergency Management expects that the worst is behind us. Their focus now is safety as the water recedes. 

"We want to remind people to turn around; don't drown. If you see an area that's flooded and you don't know how deep it is, don't even risk it," Dale said. 

