Parents concerned over Metro Detroit school district facing $9 million budget shortfall

It comes as a surprise to families throughout the L'Anse Creuse Public Schools district as the schools are now facing a massive budget deficit of as much as $9 million.

"We've been recognizing that it could be much more, and we talked about as much as $9 million," said Superintendent Keith Howell.

The district is now sorting out and hearing from the public about what it says are financial challenges due to the expiration of COVID relief funds and state funding assumptions that did not materialize as expected. Assistant Superintendent Kathy Konon addressed a packed room at Monday's school board meeting, where she presented a PowerPoint on why the school is facing a bigger deficit than once expected.

"The revenues are gone. However, the expenses remain, and that is so that is the correction we're talking about," Konon said.

However, some school board members raised concerns about the district's explanation and are asking for a full investigation.

"So I do appreciate your PowerPoint, but I really do want to see the actual statements, the raw numbers that kind of led you to this decision that we're not going to be in that $3 million hole," said school board trustee Shane Sellers.

Many parents came up to the podium to voice their worries that this large deficit will now impact the 9,400 students within the district.

"This money is riding on their backs, is it not? They're the ones that you work for. We're all parents maybe and teachers and whatnot, but ultimately, it comes down to them and their success," said Kerry Bryant from Chesterfield.

"For the students, this could mean a cutting of programs, and for the teachers, probably layoffs ... It's a big deal," said John Parkinson from Macomb Township.