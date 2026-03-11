Lane restrictions, road work to begin along I-75 south of Monroe

Lane restrictions will begin Friday on part of Interstate 75 in Monroe County, as the Michigan Department of Transportation starts a two-year road work project.

The construction area along I-75 is about a 3-mile stretch between Exit 11/LaPlaisance Road and Exit 9 / Otter Creek Road. This work, which is just south of Monroe, will include repairs to five bridges.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday and through the weekend, MDOT will close two lanes of I-75 in each direction to allow for concrete pavement repairs on the southbound lanes.

After the weekend work, northbound traffic will be moved to the southbound side of the freeway. There will be two lanes of traffic in each direction on the southbound side until mid-November or throughout the rest of the 2026 construction season.

Road work during the 2027 construction season will then rebuild the southbound lanes.

"These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists," MDOT said.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

The above video originally aired on Aug. 19, 2025.