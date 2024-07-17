Watch CBS News
Kitten rescued by Michigan fire crew after getting head stuck in muffler

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A kitten is expected to be OK after it was rescued from a muffler in Howell.

A crew with the Howell Area Fire Department received a call Wednesday afternoon about a kitten whose head was stuck in the muffler. The crew slowly removed the muffler. 

"The kitten was left with needing a good home remedy for those hard to clean ring around the collar stains before heading home. The muffler just needs a little straightening and clamp," the fire department said on social media.

The department said the kitten and the muffler are both "in good condition."

Courtesy of Howell Area Fire Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

