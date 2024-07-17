Kitten rescued by Michigan fire crew after getting head stuck in muffler

Samantha Woll trial jury has 1 more day to reach verdict, Trump to visit Michigan and more stories

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A kitten is expected to be OK after it was rescued from a muffler in Howell.

A crew with the Howell Area Fire Department received a call Wednesday afternoon about a kitten whose head was stuck in the muffler. The crew slowly removed the muffler.

"The kitten was left with needing a good home remedy for those hard to clean ring around the collar stains before heading home. The muffler just needs a little straightening and clamp," the fire department said on social media.

The department said the kitten and the muffler are both "in good condition."

Courtesy of Howell Area Fire Department