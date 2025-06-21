Kids battling cancer enjoy Hollywood movie experience thanks to Michigan nonprofit

A Michigan-based nonprofit rolled out the red carpet for kids undergoing cancer treatment and their families on Saturday afternoon.

The Bottomless Toy Chest hosted its 12th annual movie event.

Nothing says Hollywood movie experience more than a private screening of the new movie Elio at Emagine Theater in Royal Oak, Michigan.

"It brings them hope. It brings them joy and then healing in all the same moments," Stephanie Zinser, Matthew and Ignacio's mother, said.

As 11-year-old Mathew Zinser walked through the door, he was greeted by cheering fans and paparazzi.

Matthew Zinser is still recovering from a bone marrow transplant two years ago.

He and his 8-year-old brother Ignacio Zinser both have a rare genetic disorder called Shwachman-Diamond syndrome, which can develop into leukemia.

They spend a lot of time at the hospital, away from their other six siblings, getting treatment.

"When you're going through a treatment, it separates the family at times, and this is a great event to bring them together to celebrate something that they don't have on a daily basis," Stephanie Zinser said.

After the movie, attendees got to enjoy some pizza, crafts and cookie decorating, all thanks to the nonprofit.

"Our mission is to promote a positive state of mind in children who are going through very difficult treatment by providing them with empowering toy experiences that help them stay focused, stay comfortable, and, you know, have a sense of normalcy during a very difficult time in their lives," Micky Guisewite, founder & executive director of the Bottomless Toy Chest, said.

While Ignacio loved Elio and the lesson he learned, his favorite part of the day was spending time with his family.

"Because you get to be with your family, and you get to just enjoy being with your family," Ignacio Zinser said.

And that's what makes moments like this special.

The Bottomless Toy Chest serves children in 15 hospitals and clinics throughout Michigan.

It has expanded to 15 other states.

This year, the nonprofit says it will give out more than 35,000 toys.