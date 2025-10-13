Watch CBS News
Local News

Kent County man changes his routine, wins $476K Fantasy 5 jackpot

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Michigan man broke away from his normal lottery routine and won a $476,728 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. 

The 63-year-old Kent County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 18 drawing: 02-21-29-36-38.

"I play Fantasy 5 regularly, and usually buy one ticket, but I bought a few extra tickets for this drawing since the jackpot was so high," said the player in a statement. "After the drawings, I always check the winning numbers online and if the jackpot is won, I look to see where the winning ticket was sold."

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Alpine E-Z Mart, located at 3623 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park.

"The day after the drawing, I saw the jackpot was won and saw the winning ticket was purchased at the same store where I purchased mine. I got my tickets out of my car to check them and was blown away when I saw I was the winner," he said. " 

The man plans to save his winnings for retirement. 

"I'm not ready to retire yet, but when I am in a few years, this prize is going to be a nice financial cushion during retirement," the man said. 

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly, according to the Michigan Lottery. 

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing.

Drawings are held each night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue