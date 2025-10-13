Kent County man changes his routine, wins $476K Fantasy 5 jackpot

A Michigan man broke away from his normal lottery routine and won a $476,728 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 63-year-old Kent County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 18 drawing: 02-21-29-36-38.

"I play Fantasy 5 regularly, and usually buy one ticket, but I bought a few extra tickets for this drawing since the jackpot was so high," said the player in a statement. "After the drawings, I always check the winning numbers online and if the jackpot is won, I look to see where the winning ticket was sold."

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Alpine E-Z Mart, located at 3623 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park.

"The day after the drawing, I saw the jackpot was won and saw the winning ticket was purchased at the same store where I purchased mine. I got my tickets out of my car to check them and was blown away when I saw I was the winner," he said. "

The man plans to save his winnings for retirement.

"I'm not ready to retire yet, but when I am in a few years, this prize is going to be a nice financial cushion during retirement," the man said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing.

Drawings are held each night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.