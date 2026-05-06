Michigan community supporting mother who suffered medical emergency while working

People in Keego Harbor, Michigan, will come together for someone they say has always been there for them.

Kris Baker, a beloved bartender and single mother, was serving drinks at B1 Tavern when suddenly, she was fighting for her life.

"She's a staple in Keego," said fundraiser coordinator and local bartender Heather Zuniga.

Baker is well-known to bar goers in Keego Harbor. But the 40-year-old had an unexpected medical emergency when she had a stroke while attending to customers.

"She was taken to the hospital and then airlifted to another hospital," said Zuniga.

Baker faced a blood clot and is currently paralyzed on the left side of her body. Her situation touched Zuniga, who is the same age and is also a mother. That's why she's organizing a fundraiser where all proceeds will go to the recovering mother who still has a long way to go.

"As a parent, it's terrifying because it could happen to any of us, and you know a lot of us are struggling right now," said Zuniga.

"We are going to be having parking lot games, and we are going to have a DJ and 50-50 raffle."

Baker is still in the hospital, and while she undergoes rehab, the community is trying to help her and her young daughter, Riley, get by as they face many medical bills.

"We are going to have a lot of people coming out. Her regulars have been very supportive through the whole thing," said Zuniga.

The fundraiser is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, and will be hosted at Brewhaus Bar and Grill on Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor.

While future fundraisers will be held for Baker, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the beloved local and mother.