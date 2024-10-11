Kamala Harris to pay visit to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michigan remains up for grabs in the upcoming November presidential election, the city of Detroit will be getting another visit from a presidential contender.

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God announced on his Instagram account that he will have a sit-down interview with Democrat Kamala Harris in Detroit on Tuesday, October 15.

The post does not say where in Detroit the interview will take place, but it will be broadcast live, starting at 2pm Eastern time.

The announcement comes a day after former President Trump made the headlines by taking a swipe at Detroit in front of a crowd gathered at the Detroit Economic Club.

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if (Harris is) your president," Trump told the crowd. "You're going to have a mess on your hands."

This will be the 10th visit by Harris, according to a candidate tracker by the Detroit Free Press, while former President Trump has made a dozen campaign stops in the state.