Watch CBS News
Local News

Kalamazoo woman wins $3 million Mega Millions prize

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A 79-year-old Kalamazoo woman turned $20 worth of Mega Millions tickets into a $3 million payday. 

Carol Bukunt's winning ticket matched the five white balls with a 3X multiplier — 01-08-11-12-57 — in the Nov. 14, 2025, Mega Millions drawing. 

The 79-year-old bought her winning ticket at a Marathon gas station, located at 4421 West Centre Avenue in Portage, according to the Michigan Lottery. 

"My husband and I buy Mega Millions tickets every once in a while when the jackpot is up there," said Bukant in a statement. "Since the jackpot was getting close to $1 billion, we decided to buy $20 worth of tickets. The next morning, my husband checked them, and we were both shaky and excited when we thought we'd won $1 million. Shortly after, we realized we had a 3X multiplier and actually won $3 million. It was amazing."

Bukant plans to save her winnings. 

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $5 and includes a built-in multiplier that multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times to a maximum of $10 million. Residents in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands can play Mega Millions. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue