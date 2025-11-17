$3M Mega Millions winning ticket sold at Portage gas station

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Portage, Michigan, gas station is a $3 million winner.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls with a 3X multiplier — 01-08-11-12-57 — in the Nov. 14, 2025, drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station, located at 4421 West Centre Avenue in Portage, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"The Mega Millions jackpot run brought excitement to Michiganders everywhere, especially the lucky player who won $3 million in Friday night's drawing," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli in a statement. "In all, players in Michigan won nearly $14 million in prizes during the jackpot run."

The lucky winner can call the Michigan Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to claim their prize.

Mega Millions prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $5 and includes a built-in multiplier that multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times to a maximum of $10 million. Residents in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands can play Mega Millions.

Tickets can be purchased at lottery retailers and MichiganLottery.com until 10:45 p.m. The drawing is at 11 p.m.