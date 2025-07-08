Kalamazoo shooting victims dies of medical emergency while in patrol car

A Kalamazoo shooting victim died of a medical emergency in a patrol car while deputies investigated a shooting in Calhoun County, Michigan.

The officers had spoken briefly to the 35-year-old man while determining whether anyone had been injured in the altercation and making efforts to secure the scene, according to the report from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were sent to the 21000 block of North Avenue in Pennfield Township about 11:37 a.m. Sunday, on the report of shots fired. The caller said that two men were in a physical altercation, and one of them fired a gun at the other. Other family members, including children, locked themselves into a bedroom for safety.

When officers arrived, they found that a Kalamazoo man was in the driveway and placed him in a patrol car while they attempted to learn what had happened.

But while seated in the patrol car, the man began to experience a medical emergency.

"First aid was administered immediately, and paramedics and firefighters assisted in his care; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined that he was involved in the physical altercation and the firearm was discharged at him," the report said.

During the investigation, a 45-year-old Battle Creek man was taken into custody on suspicion of firing the weapon.

Although a bullet was fired, no one was struck.

"The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office, and it is currently unknown if the physical altercation was a contributing factor," the report said.

Detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are working with Michigan State Police on this investigation. Other agencies on scene or assisting include Battle Creek Police Department, LifeCare Ambulance Service, Pennfield Fire Department and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the case contact Detective Jon Pignataro at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.