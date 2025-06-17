Unique Kalamazoo "dome house" hits the market for $1.9M, sparks attention

A home built in 1977 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is on the market, garnering attention for its dome-inspired design.

Known as the "dome house," the structure at 2755 North Ninth Street west of US-131 is actually seven connected domes, arranged in a flower pattern.

A home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is known as the Dome House. Matthew Truman Photography

The architectural style is described on the property listing as "contemporary." But on social media, its appearance has spurred comparisons to mushrooms, an egg carton, onions or even a UFO.

Matthew Truman Photography

The buyer is "someone who just doesn't want a traditional home," listing agent Fred Taber, with Jaqua Realtors, told Realtor.com. "That's really what it comes down to, someone who wants a unique home and not a standard cookie-cutter four-wall house. That's who will want this house."

The home went on the market in early June and is listed on Realtor.com for $1.9 million.

Matthew Truman Photography

The structure is 6,347 square feet with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms are on the main level.

The features include a winding staircase, a skylight in one room, central air conditioning and a deck that provides views of the 5-acre wooded site. Private water and septic tank are among the utilities. There is also an attached two-car garage.

This is only the second time the house has been on the market since it was built in 1977. It was sold previously in 1991. The architect's name is unknown, according to Taber, but is believed to be a friend of the original owner.