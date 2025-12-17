Watch CBS News
Local News

K-9 Lonzo retires from West Bloomfield Police Department

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The police department in West Bloomfield, Michigan, has announced the retirement of its K-9 Lonzo. 

Lonzo served just over eight years with the West Bloomfield Police in Oakland County, assigned to Officer Joe Miller as a handler. He is a Dutch shepherd that was certified in tracking, building search, handler protection; and specialized in explosives detection. 

His last day of service was Monday. 

The department said his assignment list stands at 342 calls for service ranging from "moments of tragedy" such as the Oxford High School shooting in 2021 and "times of celebration" such as the Detroit NFL Draft events in 2024. 

"Day or night, Lonzo was always ready. His service reached communities from Alpena to Battle Creek, Port Huron, and throughout Southeast Michigan," the department said. 

K-9 Lonzo will now be in retirement, with his days expected to include "peaceful days relaxing on his property while watching deer and turkeys pass by." 

West Bloomfield also has another K-9, Doss, who is assigned to Officer Robert Thornsberry. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue