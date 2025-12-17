K-9 Lonzo retires from West Bloomfield Police Department

The police department in West Bloomfield, Michigan, has announced the retirement of its K-9 Lonzo.

Lonzo served just over eight years with the West Bloomfield Police in Oakland County, assigned to Officer Joe Miller as a handler. He is a Dutch shepherd that was certified in tracking, building search, handler protection; and specialized in explosives detection.

His last day of service was Monday.

The department said his assignment list stands at 342 calls for service ranging from "moments of tragedy" such as the Oxford High School shooting in 2021 and "times of celebration" such as the Detroit NFL Draft events in 2024.

"Day or night, Lonzo was always ready. His service reached communities from Alpena to Battle Creek, Port Huron, and throughout Southeast Michigan," the department said.

K-9 Lonzo will now be in retirement, with his days expected to include "peaceful days relaxing on his property while watching deer and turkeys pass by."

West Bloomfield also has another K-9, Doss, who is assigned to Officer Robert Thornsberry.