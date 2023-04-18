K-9 "Cricket" is Detroit Fire Department's newest member

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Fire Department's Investigation Unit got a new member Tuesday, and while she might walk on four legs, it's the nose that really counts. 

The K-9 named Cricket is a two-year-old yellow Labrador. She comes courtesy of a $10,000 donation from Detroit Dog Rescue. 

Cricket is trained in detecting ignitable liquids and other accelerants and will assist DFD in determining possible arson cases. 

Cricket is the first K-9 belonging specifically to DFD, and she and her handler, lieutenant Christopher Kish, are certified through the National Association of Professional K-9 Handlers. 

Detroit Dog Rescue made the donation to show their appreciation for Detroit's first responders and the group will handle Cricket's medical care. 

The fire investigation unit does manage one other K-9 which is assigned to the department from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

