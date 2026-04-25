Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2023 death of Ann Arbor community official, police say

A jury has found a man guilty of four charges, including murder, in the 2023 death of Ann Arbor, Michigan, official Jude Walton, according to police.

Ricky McCain was found guilty on Friday of one count each of felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and first-degree home invasion, officials said.

According to police, officers were called to an Ann Arbor home on the 200 block of Chapin Street during the afternoon of April 13, 2023. They found Walton, 52, dead inside the residence. McCain was arraigned in connection with her death four days later. He was 54 years old at the time.

Police said McCain broke a window in the back of the home to get inside.

Walton was a founding member of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, according to police, and had a long career with Avalon Housing — a nonprofit based in Ann Arbor whose mission is to build housing communities as a long-term solution to homelessness.

"Our thoughts remain with Jude Walton's family and all those who knew and loved her. Jude was an extraordinary member of our community whose commitment to social justice and service left a lasting impact on Ann Arbor," said Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre C. Johnson in a written statement. "I am incredibly proud of the dedicated work of our detectives and staff, who have worked tirelessly in their pursuit of justice over the past three years."

It wasn't immediately known when McCain would be sentenced.

General Sexual Assault Websites: