Man charged in death of beloved Ann Arbor community leader

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of Jude Walton, a beloved figure in the Ann Arbor community.

Ann Arbor police say 54-year-old Ricky Dewayne McCain was arrested on Saturday and arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, first-degree home invasion and criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

This comes after 51-year-old Jude Walton, described as a leader of the community, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of Chapin Street on April 13 during a welfare check.

Ann Arbor Police said the suspect broke a window in the back of the home to get inside.

"The murder of Jude Walton was a shock to this community and an enormous loss to those who had the pleasure to know her personally," said Ann Arbor interim police chief Aimee Metier in a statement. "Her community work really is the embodiment of Ann Arbor. I can say I'm proud of my team, both detectives and patrol officers, who worked tirelessly to get charges authorized in less than 48 hours of Ms. Walton's body being discovered. I know the community still has a lot of questions surrounding her murder, and while we won't be able to disclose all the details right now, I can say there is no longer a threat to this community."

An autopsy was scheduled on April 14, but the results have not yet been released. Meanwhile, the community is still in shock over her death.

"She's always been so caring, so generous," said Nina Jackson Levin, a long-time neighbor of Walton. "She's the last person this should have happened to."

Levin has lived next door to Walton for nearly 10 years. She said they became close, and she considered her family. Walton was a former police oversight commissioner and was currently working for Avalon Housing, a nonprofit helping the homeless.

Walton's death marked the first homicide in Ann Arbor this year.