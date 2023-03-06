Watch CBS News
Judge rules Oxford School District has immunity, can't be sued

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "We believe governmental immunity is unconstitutional, I've been telling you that since the first day we talked about this tragic case," said Ven Johnson. 

Johnson filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of three of the victims of the Oxford School shooting in November 2021. 

In October, Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to shooting and killing four students and injuring seven others. 

Judge Mary Brennan ruled that district employees have government immunity while doing government duties. 

However, Johnson feels the government immunity, in this case, is unconstitutional and plans to appeal the ruling. 

Gino Vicci
First published on March 6, 2023 / 6:00 PM

