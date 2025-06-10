Jordan Westburg homers in return, but Baltimore Orioles lose to Detroit Tigers 5-3

Jordan Westburg homered in his first game back from the injured list, but the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Detroit Tigers, 5-3, on Tuesday at Camden Yards.

Westburg, who was back at third base for the first time since late April, laced a solo home run with no outs in the ninth inning. Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson each had two base hits for Baltimore.

Spencer Torkelson homered and Sawyer Gipson-Long pitched effectively out of the bullpen to help the Tigers, who have won 11 of 15 and own the best record in the majors at 44-24.

Zach McKinstry hit two triples for the Tigers. Detroit is 4-0 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 22-9.

Making his second start of the season as an opener for the Tigers, Brant Hurter allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings. Chase Lee (3-0) got the last out in the third, and Gipson-Long entered in the fourth after Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the top half for a 2-1 lead.

Making his second appearance of the year after missing the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John and hip surgeries, Gipson-Long gave up one run and three hits with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Gipson-Long began the 2024 season on the IL with a groin strain. After just one rehab start, he underwent elbow surgery that April, followed by left hip surgery in July.

The 27-year-old right-hander finally returned to the big leagues last week, but did not get a decision against the White Sox.

Detroit scored five runs off Cade Povich (1-5) in the first five innings. The big blow was Torkelson's 16th homer, a drive to center with a man on that made it 5-1 in the fifth.

Povich lasted 4.2 innings. He allowed five runs on nine base hits and struck out six.

Key moment

Povich retired the first two batters in the fifth before Riley Greene doubled, Dillon Dingler hit an RBI single and Torkelson went deep,

Key stat

Detroit is 16-2 in its last 18 games against the AL East, its best mark since an 18-2 run against that division in 1973.

Up next

The series continues Wednesday night with Detroit RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.91 ERA) — who is 4-0 in seven starts since April 13 — going up against RHP Zach Eflin (5-2, 4.47 ERA).