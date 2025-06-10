Baltimore Orioles reinstate Cedric Mullins and Jordan Westburg from injured list

The Baltimore Orioles have reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins and infielder Jordan Westburg from the 10-day injured list.

Baltimore on Tuesday also optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk and designated infielder Emmanuel Rivera for assignment.

In addition, the Orioles placed utility player Jorge Mateo on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 7.

Mateo was replaced on the roster by infielder Luis Vázquez, who was recalled from Norfolk.

Ready to return

Mullins returns after being sidelined since May 28 with a strained right hamstring. He's batting .232 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs.

Westburg has been out with a left hamstring strain since late April. He's batting .217 in 23 games.

Kjerstad is hitting .192 with 45 strikeouts in 54 games. Rivera has a .232 batting average in 25 games.

O's looking to keep on rolling

The Orioles (26-38) started a three-game series on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards.

They sit in last place in the American League East, 13 games behind the New York Yankees.

The Orioles entered Friday winning seven of their past nine games. However, they lost two of three against the Athletics in Sacramento last weekend.