DTE Energy names Joi Harris its first women CEO

DTE Energy announced on Monday that Joi Harris would be the new CEO, becoming the first woman and first African American in the role.

Harris, who currently serves as chief operating officer, will take on the new role beginning Sept. 8. She will succeed Jerry Norcia, who will become executive board chairman.

"I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for our company and industry. We are in a time of transformation, and I'm committed to executing our strategy with urgency – modernizing infrastructure, delivering for our customers, and building the energy systems that will power future generations," Harris said in a statement. "I'm grateful for Jerry's mentorship and proud to build on the foundation he helped to create."

Harris joined the utility company in 1991 and worked in several areas, including distribution field operations, system control and transmission operations. In her current role, she led the company's electric and gas utilities, customer service, information technology and other departments.

Harris earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and a master's degree in business administration.

"This announcement culminates a multi-year succession plan and illustrates our confidence in Joi's ability to lead DTE with focus, clarity and vision," said Mark Murray, the board's lead independent director, in a statement. "We thank Jerry for putting so much of his heart and soul into leading the company to new levels of performance for all of our stakeholders, and we look forward to supporting Joi as she builds on that progress."