No charges filed against Wayne police in fatal shooting of John Zook Jr., prosecutors say

(CBS DETROIT) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that it would not file charges against the city of Wayne police officers in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old John Zook Jr., concluding that the officers acted in self-defense.

Zook was shot and killed on June 18, 2024, after authorities said he failed to listen to commands from officers and approached them with a knife. Zook, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, told officers that he had stopped taking his medication, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police say a Taser was used before the shooting. Zook's 4-year-old child was inside the home at the time and was not harmed.

"The officers did not use deadly force until Mr. Zook objectively posed an imminent threat to their safety when he came toward them after unsuccessfully trying to use a Taser to disarm him," the prosecutor's office said. "The facts and evidence in this case show that shooting was justified and the officers acted in lawful self-defense under Michigan law."

Police responded to the 35000 block of West Michigan Avenue in Wayne for a reported attempted suicide. Police say Zook was the one who called 911. Two responding officers approached the home and encountered Zook, who was allegedly holding a knife.

Prosecutors say the officers repeatedly ordered Zook to drop the knife for about 15 seconds before telling him that he would be tased. Zook then started walking toward the officers, prompting one of them to use the Taser; however, it had no effect, according to prosecutors.

Officials say a second officer pulled out his Taser while pointing his gun and fired both when Zook refused to drop the knife and walked closer to officers. Zook was shot four times while still holding the knife, according to the prosecutor's office. Investigators found that he had 54 stab wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen.

"At the time officers used force they objectively knew that Mr. Zook was armed with a knife, which would be legally considered a dangerous weapon. Mr. Zook was apparently actively suffering a mental health crisis, was not acting rationally, and just attempted to kill himself. He was not responding to commands while standing armed a very short distance from the officers. They also knew that Mr. Zook's young child was present in the apartment with him," the prosecutor's office said. "In Michigan, police officers have the same right to self-defense and defense of others as any other person."