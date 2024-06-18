Man fatally shot by Wayne police; Michigan State Police investigating

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot by police Tuesday in Wayne.

The shooting happened at about 2:39 p.m. in the 35000 block of W. Michigan Avenue.

Wayne police received a call from a 40-year-old man who said he was "schizophrenic and was off his medication," according to a news release. The man was caring for his 4-year-old at the time.

Officers arrived at the home and encountered the man at the door with a knife in his hand and wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted. Police said officers attempted to use a taser on the man after he failed to respond to verbal commands. He then charged at police, leading to an officer firing shots. It is unknown how many shots were fired.

Police said the man died at the scene, no officers were injured in the shooting.

The 4-year-old was unharmed and taken to his mother.

MSP said Wayne police requested the special investigation section to investigate the shooting as standard produre. No troopers were involved in the shooting.