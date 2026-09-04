John Skelton ordered to stand trial for murder of 3 sons

A preliminary exam involving murder charges in the deaths of three Southeast Michigan boys ended with their father being ordered to stand trial in the case.

The proceedings against John Skelton began Aug. 24 and wrapped up Sept. 3 in Lenawee County 2A District Court, with the case now transferring to the circuit court level for trial. The district court judge determined there was enough circumstantial evidence to move the case forward.

Skelton was charged Nov. 12 with three counts of open murder and three counts of tampering with evidence. Those charges were filed about two weeks before his expected release from prison on earlier charges stemming from the investigation of the whereabouts of his children. The Michigan State Police led the investigation.

The boys — Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5 — were last seen alive on Nov. 25, 2010. None of them have been found, despite repeated searches in Michigan and Ohio, and attempts to match them up to human remains found in Montana in 2017 and remains found in Tennessee in 2026.

The Skelton boys were formally declared dead in March 2025, upon the request of their mother, Tanya Zuvers.