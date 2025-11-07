Father of 3 Michigan boys missing since 2010 to be released from prison

John Skelton, the father of three boys who have been missing for 15 years, is set to be released later this month.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Skelton will be released from the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility on Nov. 29. His earliest release was Nov. 29, 2020.

Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, went missing on Nov. 26, 2010. Their mother, Tanya Zuvers, filed a report when Skelton didn't return them after a court-ordered visitation in Morenci, a Michigan town along the Ohio border.

In March 2025, Zuvers asked a judge to declare the boys dead, which was granted, setting their death date for the day they disappeared.

The boys have not been found despite searches in Michigan and Ohio.

Skelton has not been charged with killing his sons, but was serving a 15-year sentence for his failure to return the boys, the only conviction against him. He was charged with three counts of unlawful imprisonment and pleaded no contest.

Authorities believe that the boys are deceased and Skelton is responsible.

Skelton denied harming his sons and said they were with an underground group for their safety, among other murky explanations, according to investigators. While in prison, he told authorities that a man who helps people leave Amish communities might know about the boys, but authorities said that was false.