71-year-old man missing for more than a week, Detroit police say

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

Jerry Duncan Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating Jerry Duncan.

The 71-year-old was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on April 26 in the 17100 block of Rutherford.

Police say Duncan was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hat, black Michael Kors jacket, olive green sweatpants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 150 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.