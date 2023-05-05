71-year-old man missing for more than a week, Detroit police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating Jerry Duncan.
The 71-year-old was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on April 26 in the 17100 block of Rutherford.
Police say Duncan was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hat, black Michael Kors jacket, olive green sweatpants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 150 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.
