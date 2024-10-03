JD Vance makes campaign stop in Auburn Hills after VP debate

Breaking down the first vice presidential debate between Vance and Walz

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance on Wednesday again refused to say who he believed won the 2020 presidential election, which has been the persistent focus of false claims by his running mate, Donald Trump.

Vance, speaking in Michigan a day after debating Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, was asked about an exchange during Tuesday night's face-off when he refused to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the presidential race four years ago.

"Well look, here's the simple reason: The media's obsessed with talking about the election of four years ago," Vance said. "I'm focused on the election of 33 days from now because I want to throw Kamala Harris out of office and get back to common-sense economic policies."

Vance then went on to speak about the need for secure elections and said he believes the 2024 election will be "the safest and most secure election."

Trump's denial of his 2020 election loss had been the fuel for much of his campaign and embracing it has been a key test of those hoping to have his support. His efforts to overturn his loss led to federal criminal charges, which he has pleaded not guilty, and a split with his past running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump pressured Pence to overturn Mr. Biden's election win as he presided over the Jan. 6, 2021, ceremonial certification of the results. Pence refused, and when rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanted that they wanted to "hang Mike Pence."

On the debate stage Tuesday night, Walz brought up the pressure campaign against Pence, noting the reason that Vance was on stage instead of Walz.

Walz also asked Vance if Trump won the election.

"I'm focused on the future," Vance responded.

"That is a damning nonanswer," Walz said.