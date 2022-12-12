Janet Jackson announces 2023 tour, making a stop in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Janet Jackson is taking her music back on the road for her "Together Again" tour next year.

Jackson, who took to social media to announce the upcoming tour, will grace the stage in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena on May 24.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

With the tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be celebrating her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry, the 30th anniversary of her album "janet" and the 25th anniversary of her album "The Velvet Rope."

The icon is also bringing a special guest on tour. Rapper Ludacris will join her on stage.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.