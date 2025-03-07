Watch CBS News
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig set to announce run for mayor

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who once ran for Michigan governor and U.S. Senate, says he will run for the city's mayor.

Craig confirmed to CBS News Detroit that he plans to make an official announcement on March 12. 

In 2024, he hinted at the idea of potentially running for mayor after ending his bid for the Senate. At that time, Craig told CBS News Detroit dropping out of that race was a "business decision."

Craig served as police chief from 2013 to 2021. Shortly after retiring, he announced that he was running for governor, becoming a leading GOP candidate before fraudulent signatures on campaign paperwork derailed his campaign.

He will now join a growing list of candidates in the mayoral race, including City Council President Mary Sheffield, Councilmember Fred Durhal III, former Council member Saunteel Jenkins, the Rev. Solomon Kinlock, attorney Todd Perkins and businessman Joel Haashiim.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that he would not seek reelection and instead launched an Independent bid in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

