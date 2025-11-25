Florida GOP candidate Jake Lang sues Dearborn for $200M, claiming he was attacked in anti-Islam protest

A man who threatened to burn a Quran in Dearborn last week during an anti-Islam protest is now filing a federal hate crime lawsuit against the city.

In a statement released Tuesday, Jake Lang said he has filed suit against Dearborn police, the city council and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud for $200 million.

Lang is running as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

He claims that he and his group were hit with pepper spray and sucker punched. He also says they had food thrown at them. He claims the police didn't do anything to prevent them from getting hurt.

Lang was part of an anti-Islamic protest in Dearborn, and CBS Detroit's cameras were there when Lang taunted counter-protesters with bacon. Crews also captured screaming matches, along with pushing and shoving between the two sides.

The dueling demonstrations stemmed from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Anthony Hudson falsely claiming that there was Sharia Law in Dearborn. Hudson later walked back those statements.

"Our hearts are broken being victims of that much ignorance and animosity and hatred," Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom, told CBS Detroit last week.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Friday that the actions by those who came to Dearborn would not create any more fear or hate.

"The attempts to disrupt and create violence or worsen this community did not succeed this week. Instead, thanks to these great local leaders and so many others, instead they brought us together," said Benson.