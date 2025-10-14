Troopers use floor jack to pry iron fence rail away from trapped deer

Michigan State Police troopers used a floor jack from a vehicle emergency kit to try to free a deer that became trapped in a wrought-iron fence Friday.

The animal rescue happened Friday in the 3600 block of Spring Arbor Road in Jackson County's Spring Arbor Township. The animal had tried to pass through rails of the fence, only to get stuck with its body midway through.

Bodycam posted by the state police on social media showed the efforts that troopers took, to include using a police officer's jacket to cover the deer's head to prevent further panic. The floor jack was used to pull the rails away from the animal.

"Using a floor jack — and a good deal of patience — the trooper was able to safely free the deer without injury," the report said.

The deer then ran off into the wild.

This was the one of two deer-related animal rescues in Southeast Michigan in recent days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office also handled a trapped deer case.